Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In April 2023

In April 2023, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets increased 2.6% to reach RUB 90.3 trln (RUB 88.0 trln in April 2022). All comparisons below are versus April 2022.

Top risers in trading volumes were the Bond Market (up 3.3 times), Equity Market (up 58.8%), Derivatives Market (up 20.8%), and FX Spot Market (up 8.1%). Trading volume on the Precious Metals market rose 8.7 times.

The number of trading days in April 2023 was 20 (versus 21 in April 2022).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity & Bond Market in April 2023 increased over two-fold to RUB 3,015.6 bln (April 2022: RUB 1,446.0 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units posted an increase of 58.8% to reach RUB 1,614.1 bln (April 2022: RUB 1,016.2 bln). ADTV was RUB 80.7 bln (April 2022: RUB 48.4 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased 3.3 times to RUB 1,401.4 bln (April 2022: RUB 429.8 bln). ADTV was RUB 70.1 bln (April 2022: RUB 20.5 bln).

62 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,496.1 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 932.5 bln) were placed in April 2023.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market turnover increased by 20.8% to RUB 5.0 trln (April 2022: RUB 4.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 251.3 bln (April 2022: RUB 198.2 bln).

FX Market

MOEX FX Market turnover was RUB 21.9 trln (April 2022: RUB 22.0 trln). Spot trading volumes grew by 8.1% and reached RUB 7.6 trln, and swap trades and forwards volumes were RUB 14.3 trln.

ADTV on the FX Market grew by 4.2% to RUB 1,093.6 bln (April 2022: RUB 1,049.1 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover reached RUB 59.4 trln (April 2022: RUB 60.4 trln). ADTV grew by 3.3% and reached RUB 2,968.5 bln (April 2022: RUB 2,874.7 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 24.5 trln, including the GCC repo segment amounting to RUB 14.2 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) rose 8.7 times to RUB 40.2 bln (April 2022: RUB 4.6 bln), of which RUB 39.2 bln (7.5 t ) was gold and RUB 1.0 bln (13.0 t) was silver.