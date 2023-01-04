Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In 2022

In 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 4.6% to RUB 1.1 quadrillion.

Unless stated otherwise, all comparisons below are with 2021.

Top risers in trading volumes were the Money Market (up 41.2%) and Wheat and Sugar Markets (up 4.9 times).

Equity Market

In 2022, the MOEX Russia Index, Russia’s main benchmark, decreased by 43.1%.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 17.6 trln (2021: RUB 30.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 69.5 bln (2021: RUB 117.6 bln).

Bond Market

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 19.6 trln (2021: RUB 22.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 77.6 bln (2021: RUB 88.0 bln).

Derivatives market

The trading volume was RUB 77.9 trln (2021: RUB 158.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 307.8 bln (2021: RUB 621.7 bln).

FX Market

The trading volume was RUB 267.8 trln (2021: RUB 322.0 trln). Spot trading volumes increased by 5.5% to RUB 100.4 trln, and swap trades and forwards were RUB 167.5 trln.

ADTV was RUB 1,058.6 bln (2021: RUB 1,262.9 bln).

Money Market

Money Market trading volume grew by 41.2% to a record RUB 672.7 trln (2021: RUB 476.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,659.0 bln (2021: RUB 1,868.0 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 11.4% to reach RUB 301.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 58.8% to RUB 133.0 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 122.8 bln (2021: RUB 209.2 bln), of which RUB 118.7 bln (32.3 t) was gold and RUB 4.1 bln (78.7 t) was silver.

Wheat and Sugar Market

Total trading volume on the Wheat and Sugar Market in 2022 grew 4.9 times to RUB 71.1 bln (2021: RUB 14.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 280.9 mln (2021: RUB 57.1 mln).