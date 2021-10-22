Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule For 28 October-7 November

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets for 28 October to 7 November 2021 following the announcement of national non-working days in Russia.
On 28-29 October and 1-3 November 2021, all MOEX markets will operate as usual, with trades settled daily.
On 5 November, all markets except the Commodities Market will operate as usual. Trades will be settled as follows:
- All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day;
- On the Money Market, the settlement price of inter-dealer repo transactions and repo transactions with the Bank of Russia for 5 November 2021 will be the settlement price set for 2 November, and the settlement price for 8 November will be the price for 3 November. On 5 November 2021, no mark-to-market margin calls will be issued for these repo transactions;
Details regarding trading and settlements on the OTC derivatives market will be announced in due course
30-31 October, 4 November and 6-7 November 2021 are non-trading days on all MOEX markets.
Equity & Bond Market Trading Calendar
FX Market Trading Calendar