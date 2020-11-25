Moscow Exchange To Further Facilitate Its Automatic Debiting Service

Beginning December 2020, Moscow Exchange will streamline the service for automatic debiting of participants’ clearing accounts.
Further to the automatic debiting service available to participants from April 2019 to pay for technological access to MOEX’s markets, automatic debits will be also enabled for most IT, EDI and colocation services.
The services will be introduced in response to popular demand from participants having decreased document flow and adopted a simplified payment procedure. Almost all MOEX clearing members now use this method to pay bills.
Moscow Exchange is making efforts to unify the services across the markets and eliminate paperwork amid the COVID 19 pandemic.