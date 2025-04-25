Moscow Exchange To Convene AGM On 23 June

The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board took the decision to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 23 June 2025. The AGM record date is 29 May 2025.

The AGM will be held in person, with absentee voting allowed. The deadline for the receipt of absentee voting ballots on items on the AGM agenda is 20 June 2025.

The AGM agenda is expected to include the approval of the company's 2024 annual report, distribution of FY 2024 profit including the dividend, the election of a new Supervisory Board and other issues.

The dividend record date is 10 July 2025.

Earlier this month, on 4 April 2025, the Board recommended that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of RUB 26.11 per share for 2024. The total recommended dividend amounts to RUB 59.4 bln, representing 75% of the company's IFRS net profit 2024.

To vote in absentia, shareholders can complete an electronic voting ballot using the E-voting platform, via the registrar STATUS’s online Shareholder Account platform or by sending a hard copy ballot by post. To participate in electronic voting, an individual shareholder only needs to have the registered account with the State Services Portal (Gosuslugi) or obtain a one-time login and password from the registrar STATUS.

Moscow Exchange counts more than 550,000 individuals and 1,200 legal entities as its shareholders. The company's free float stands at 64%.

The meeting agenda and materials will be made available on MOEX's website at least 30 days before the meeting.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n89820