Please note that the Derivatives Market evening trading session will begin five minutes later, i.e. at 7:05 pm MSK, on 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 December 2020, as these are the last trading days for options contracts (in accordance with clause 6.2 of the Rules of organized trading for the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market).
Moscow Exchange: The Additional Trading Session Starts Later For Derivatives Market On 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 December 2020
Date 13/11/2020
