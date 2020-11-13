 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: The Additional Trading Session Starts Later For Derivatives Market On 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 December 2020

Date 13/11/2020


Please note that the Derivatives Market evening trading session will begin five minutes later, i.e. at 7:05 pm MSK, on 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 December 2020, as these are the last trading days for options contracts (in accordance with clause 6.2 of the Rules of organized trading for the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market).