Moscow Exchange: Systems Update On 24th February 2025

The next release of trading and clearing systems of FX and Derivatives markets is scheduled for 24th of February 2025. Use the following links for more details:

Planned changes in the securities and FX markets system

https://www.moex.com/n76352

On Saturday, 22nd of February 2025, the final testing will be conducted on the production environments of FX and Derivatives markets.

Additionaly, on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd of February, testing of the additional weekend session will be conducted on Securities production environment. This testing will be conducted simultaneously with previously announced testing on INET_GATEWAY test environment. List of the changes:

Technological changes in the Securities market system as of March 1, 2025

Information about Client Registration service' mode of operation during the testing will be announced tomorrow.

To participate in the final testing, please send a request to help@moex.com till 20 of February 2025, 17:00 MSK in which please specify:

For the Derivatives market:

1. Contact person, responsible for testing

2. Broker

3. Login and clearing register used for testing

4. IP address used for testing



For all Plaza2 gates and trading terminal logins participating in testing the passwords will be reset to 12345. Please set this password in the client_router.ini file for testing period.

For the Securities and FX markets:

1. Contact person responsible for testing

2. Firm or user IDs

3. IP addresses used for testing (if it is different from current production settings)



If you don’t want to participate in testing we recommend you to disconnect your systems from production environments of all markets for that weekend (22nd and 23rd of February) in order to avoid receiving test market data.

Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n77811