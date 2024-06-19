Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Moscow Exchange: Systems Update On 17th June 2024

Date 19/06/2024

We remind you that the next release of trading and clearing systems of Securities, FX and Derivatives is scheduled for 24th of June 2024.

Click the following links for more details:
Planned changes in the securities and FX markets system
Spectra upgrade to version 7.24

The testing schedule will be published later.
On Saturday, 22th of June 2024 the final testing will be held on production environment of Securities, FX and Derivatives markets.
To participate in the final testing, please send a request to help@moex.com till 20th of June 2024, 17:00 MSK in which please specify:
1.Contact person, responsible for testing
2.For Derivatives market:

  • Broker
  • Login and clearing register used for testing

 

For all Plaza2 gates and trading terminal logins participating in testing the passwords will be reset to 12345. Please set this password in the client_router.ini file for testing period.

3.For Securities and FX market:

  • User IDs
  • Firm IDs, if you plan to connect the whole firm for testing
  • IP addresses used for testing (if it is different from current production settings).

 

If you don’t want to participate in testing we recommend you to disconnect your systems from production environments of all markets for that weekend (22-23 June) in order to avoid receiving test market data.

Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70383

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg