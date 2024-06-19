Moscow Exchange: Systems Update On 17th June 2024

We remind you that the next release of trading and clearing systems of Securities, FX and Derivatives is scheduled for 24th of June 2024.

Click the following links for more details:

Planned changes in the securities and FX markets system

Spectra upgrade to version 7.24



The testing schedule will be published later.

On Saturday, 22th of June 2024 the final testing will be held on production environment of Securities, FX and Derivatives markets.

To participate in the final testing, please send a request to help@moex.com till 20th of June 2024, 17:00 MSK in which please specify:

1.Contact person, responsible for testing

2.For Derivatives market:

Broker

Login and clearing register used for testing

For all Plaza2 gates and trading terminal logins participating in testing the passwords will be reset to 12345. Please set this password in the client_router.ini file for testing period.

3.For Securities and FX market:

User IDs

Firm IDs, if you plan to connect the whole firm for testing

IP addresses used for testing (if it is different from current production settings).

If you don’t want to participate in testing we recommend you to disconnect your systems from production environments of all markets for that weekend (22-23 June) in order to avoid receiving test market data.

Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70383