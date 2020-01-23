 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective March 2, 2020

Effective March 2, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

TickerIssuerAsset classISINLot size before March 2, 2020Lot size as of March 2, 2020
BISVP PJSC Bashinformsvyaz preferred share RU0009100176 1,000 100
HIMCP PJSC Khimprom preferred share RU0009099006 1,000 100
KTSB PJSC KOSTROMSKAYA SBYTOVAYA COMPANIA ordinary share RU000A0D8LW9 10,000 1,000
NKNCP PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim preferred share RU0006765096 100 10
PRFN PJSC Chelyabinsk plant of the profiled steel decking ordinary share RU000A0JNXF9 1,000 100
RU000A0JVT35 JSC IQG Asset Management mortgage certificate RU000A0JVT35 10 1

 

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

  • Main trading mode T+
  • Dark pools
  • D-mode
  • Repo with CCP order-driven
  • Repo with CCP negotiated