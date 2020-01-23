Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective March 2, 2020

Effective March 2, 2020 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Asset class
|ISIN
|Lot size before March 2, 2020
|Lot size as of March 2, 2020
|BISVP
|PJSC Bashinformsvyaz
|preferred share
|RU0009100176
|1,000
|100
|HIMCP
|PJSC Khimprom
|preferred share
|RU0009099006
|1,000
|100
|KTSB
|PJSC KOSTROMSKAYA SBYTOVAYA COMPANIA
|ordinary share
|RU000A0D8LW9
|10,000
|1,000
|NKNCP
|PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
|preferred share
|RU0006765096
|100
|10
|PRFN
|PJSC Chelyabinsk plant of the profiled steel decking
|ordinary share
|RU000A0JNXF9
|1,000
|100
|RU000A0JVT35
|JSC IQG Asset Management
|mortgage certificate
|RU000A0JVT35
|10
|1
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
- Main trading mode T+
- Dark pools
- D-mode
- Repo with CCP order-driven
- Repo with CCP negotiated