Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Changes For The Security BIIB-RM - Update 2
Date 06/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.11.2020, 23-46 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 20009) and initial margins (up to 29.75 %) for the security BIIB-RM were changed. New values are available here