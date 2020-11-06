 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Changes For The Security BIIB-RM - Update 2

Date 06/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 06.11.2020, 23-46 (MSK) the lower bound of the price band (up to 20009) and initial margins (up to 29.75 %) for the security BIIB-RM were changed. New values are available here