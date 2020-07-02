 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market During Holidays On Foreign Exchanges

Date 02/07/2020

Due to Holidays on foreign exchanges on July 3, 2020 CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:

1. The width of the price bands (RangeFut) will be changed for Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures:

UnderlyingFutures contractRangeFut parameter
Current valueValue from 7:00 pm 02.07.2020 till 7:00 pm 03.07.2020
1 BR Light Sweet Crude Oil 0.66 0.3
2 CL BRENT oil 0.66 0.3

2. Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):

UnderlyingFutures contractAutoShiftNumMR  
Current valueValue from 10:00 am till 11:00 pm 03.07.2020  
 
 
1 BR BRENT oil 10 0  
2 CL Light Sweet Crude Oil 10 0  

 