Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on May 12, 2021:
- Interest risk rates, the upside/downside risk rate to implied volatility and the implied volatility divergence risk rate:
|Underlying code
|Futures contracts on
|T(m), days
|IR, %
|VR, %
|VVR, %
|GAZR
|Gazprom ordinary shares
|1095
|0.05
|0.2866
|0.2815
|MXI
|MOEX Russia Index Futures (mini)
|1095
|0.05
|0.2866
|0.2815
|ROSN
|Rosneft ordinary shares
|1095
|0.05
|0.2866
|0.2815
- Expected dividend payments on the share underlying the futures contract:
|Underlying code
|Futures contracts on
|Expected ex-dividend date
|CF in rub.
|GAZR
|Gazprom ordinary shares
|14.07.2021
|1255
|13.07.2022
|2000
|12.07.2023
|2600
|ROSN
|Rosneft ordinary shares
|11.06.2021
|694
|11.10.2021
|1253
|09.06.2022
|2110
|10.10.2022
|2310
|08.06.2023
|2310
|09.10.2023
|2650
|06.06.2024
|2650
- The interest rate curve:
|Underlying code
|Futures contracts on
|T(m)
|r
|MXI
|MOEX Russia Index Futures (mini)
|1
|-2.10%
|10
|-2.10%
|30
|-2.10%
|90
|-2.64%
|180
|-1.89%
|270
|-2.01%
|365
|-2.13%
|1095
|-2.13%
|MIX
|MOEX Russia Index Futures
|1
|-2.10%
|10
|-2.10%
|30
|-2.10%
|90
|-2.64%
|180
|-1.89%
|270
|-2.01%
|365
|-2.13%
|1095
|-2.13%