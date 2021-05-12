 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

Date 12/05/2021

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on May 12, 2021:


  1. Interest risk rates, the upside/downside risk rate to implied volatility and the implied volatility divergence risk rate:
Underlying codeFutures contracts onT(m), daysIR, %VR, %VVR, %
GAZR Gazprom ordinary shares 1095 0.05 0.2866 0.2815
MXI MOEX Russia Index Futures (mini) 1095 0.05 0.2866 0.2815
ROSN Rosneft ordinary shares 1095 0.05 0.2866 0.2815
  1. Expected dividend payments on the share underlying the futures contract:
Underlying codeFutures contracts onExpected ex-dividend dateCF in rub.
GAZR Gazprom ordinary shares 14.07.2021 1255
13.07.2022 2000
12.07.2023 2600
ROSN Rosneft ordinary shares 11.06.2021 694
11.10.2021 1253
09.06.2022 2110
10.10.2022 2310
08.06.2023 2310
09.10.2023 2650
06.06.2024 2650
  1. The interest rate curve:
Underlying codeFutures contracts onT(m)r
MXI MOEX Russia Index Futures (mini) 1 -2.10%
10 -2.10%
30 -2.10%
90 -2.64%
180 -1.89%
270 -2.01%
365 -2.13%
1095 -2.13%
MIX MOEX Russia Index Futures 1 -2.10%
10 -2.10%
30 -2.10%
90 -2.64%
180 -1.89%
270 -2.01%
365 -2.13%
1095 -2.13%

 