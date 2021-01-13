Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A1008Y3

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 13.01.2021, 16-04 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 111.81) and initial margins (up to 12.5 %) for the security RU000A1008Y3 were changed. New values are available here
