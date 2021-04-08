Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security RU000A0JUW23

As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 08.04.2021, 10-51 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 118.05) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUW23 were changed. New values are available here
Date 08/04/2021
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 08.04.2021, 10-51 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 118.05) and initial margins (up to 16.25 %) for the security RU000A0JUW23 were changed. New values are available here