Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Security DIS-RM
Date 24/11/2020
As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 24.11.2020, 20-42 (MSK) the upper bound of the price band (up to 11979) and initial margins (up to 17.5 %) for the security DIS-RM were changed. New values are available here