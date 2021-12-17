 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities - Update

Date 17/12/2021

According to clarifying previously published news https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/catalog/5701/13084, the following risk parameters will be changed:


TickerMinimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)		Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)		New value effective for
Current valueNew valueCurrent valueNew valueCurrent valueNew value
DSKY 25% 28% 31% 34% 38% 41% 22.12.2021 - 24.12.2021

 

TickerIR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)New value effective for
Current valueNew value
DSKY 35% 77% 22.12.2021 - 24.12.2021
BEN-RM 35% 77% 28.12.2021 - 30.12.2021
A-RM 35% 77% 30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
DG-RM 35% 77% 30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
PWR-RM 35% 77% 30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
RJF-RM 35% 77% 30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022