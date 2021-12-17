Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities - Update

According to clarifying previously published news https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/catalog/5701/13084, the following risk parameters will be changed:
|Ticker
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_1_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_2_min)
|Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, % (S_3_min)
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|DSKY
|25%
|28%
|31%
|34%
|38%
|41%
|22.12.2021 - 24.12.2021
|Ticker
|IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|DSKY
|35%
|77%
|22.12.2021 - 24.12.2021
|BEN-RM
|35%
|77%
|28.12.2021 - 30.12.2021
|A-RM
|35%
|77%
|30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
|DG-RM
|35%
|77%
|30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
|PWR-RM
|35%
|77%
|30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022
|RJF-RM
|35%
|77%
|30.12.2021 - 04.01.2022