Moscow Exchange: REPO Risk Parameters Change For The Security RASP

Date 24/11/2020


As per the Securities market risk parameters methodology, on 24.11.2020, 10-11 (MSK) the lower bound of the REPO rate for tenor Y0/Y1Dt (up to -85.93 %), penalty rate and IR Risk Rate (up to -0.38 rub) for the security RASP were changed. New values are available here