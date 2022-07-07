Moscow Exchange Releases Its 2021 Sustainability Report

Moscow Exchange has published its 2021 Sustainability Report. For the first time, the report's compliance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and SASB international standards was confirmed by the independent assurance provider, FBK, an audit and consulting group.

The report illustrates the Moscow Exchange Group’s key results in all areas of sustainable development for 2021. In particular, it looks at the development of responsible investment, the creation of a comfortable working environment and the sustainability of the financial infrastructure. Improving access to finance and the transparency of corporate governance are also in the spotlight. Furthermore, the report details the Exchange's efforts to tackle climate change and support sustainable use of resources, charity and other environmental and social initiatives.

Significant steps taken by the Moscow Exchange towards sustainable development in 2021 are as follows:

more than 300 financial literacy events were held, reaching more than 1 million people;

the volume of placements in the Sustainability Sector grew 15 times to RUB 170 billion;

the level of accessibility of Moscow Exchange's IT systems reached 100%;

offices of Moscow Exchange, NSD and NCC were switched to green energy;

Russia's first ESG Best Practice Guide for Issuers was published.

The total number of quantitative indicators released in the 2021 report in accordance with GRI and SASB standards increased by 58% to 350. For the first time, the report covers such matters as integration of sustainable development into MOEX Strategy 2024, the climate agenda based on TCFD recommendations, and comprehensive calculations of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Moscow Exchange Group is Russia’s largest exchange operating the country’s only multifunctional trading platform for equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.