Moscow Exchange: Preliminary Trading Parameters For CIAN Plc American Depository Shares

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary trading parameters to be applied to American Depository Shares (ADSs) representing ordinary shares of СIAN Plc (ISIN – US83418T1088) in case the decision to start trading of the security is made. From 27 October 2021, the ADSs are included in the Moscow Exchange Level 1 List (https://www.moex.com/n37196).
- Ticker: CIAN
- ISIN US83418T1088
The security will be available for trading in the main and after-hours trading sessions with settlement in RUB:
- Central Order Book T+2 (TQBR): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is RUB 0.02.
- Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is RUB 0.02.
It will also be traded in the main and after-hours trading session with settlement in USD:
- Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTSD): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is USD = 0.01.
The security will not be available for trading the main and after-hours trading sessions on the Central Order Book T+ (board FQBR) as well as for negotiated trading (board PSSD) with settlement in US dollars.
Please note that this notice provides preliminary values.