 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: Preliminary Trading Parameters For CIAN Plc American Depository Shares

Date 29/10/2021

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary trading parameters to be applied to American Depository Shares (ADSs) representing ordinary shares of СIAN Plc (ISIN – US83418T1088) in case the decision to start trading of the security is made. From 27 October 2021, the ADSs are included in the Moscow Exchange Level 1 List (https://www.moex.com/n37196).


  • Ticker: CIAN
  • ISIN US83418T1088

The security will be available for trading in the main and after-hours trading sessions with settlement in RUB:

  • Central Order Book T+2 (TQBR): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is RUB 0.02.
  • Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is RUB 0.02.

It will also be traded in the main and after-hours trading session with settlement in USD:

  • Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTSD): One lot = one ADS; the price tick is USD = 0.01.

The security will not be available for trading the main and after-hours trading sessions on the Central Order Book T+ (board FQBR) as well as for negotiated trading (board PSSD) with settlement in US dollars.

Please note that this notice provides preliminary values.