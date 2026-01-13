Moscow Exchange: Maintenance On T0 Securities And FX Test Environment

From January 15 to 16, 2026, we will be updating the Securities (UAT_GATEWAY) and FX (UATCUR_GATEWAY) markets T0 dedicated test environment. Test trading system could be temporarily unavailable during that period. All trades concluded on that day in the test trading system will be reset. Please note that we do not guarantee the regular delivery of the end-of-day trading and clearing reports during the first days after the scheduled server maintenance.

Additionally, please be aware that due to the maintenance, the following services will be unavailable in the test environment: