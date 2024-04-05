Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Moscow Exchange: Indicative Risk Rates On The Securities Market

Date 05/04/2024

Indicative risk rates on Securities market on April 05-th 2024:

TickerIndicative risk rate on
05.04.2024
r_hr_lr_s
GMKN 3.69 3.60 5.51
