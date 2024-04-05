Skip to main Content
Mondo Visione
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
News
Moscow Exchange: Indicative Risk Rates On The Securities Market
Date
05/04/2024
Indicative risk rates on Securities market on April 05-th 2024:
Ticker
Indicative risk rate on
05.04.2024
r_h
r_l
r_s
GMKN
3.69
3.60
5.51
