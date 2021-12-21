 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: CCP-Cleared Repo Trading In US Shares From 27 December

Date 21/12/2021

From 27 December 2021, repurchase transactions with the central counterparty (CCP) in US shares will be restricted again as follows for the holder recording period:


- repo transactions with the CCP settled over the record date are prohibited,

- short selling before the record date is prohibited,

- the range of price limits is limited at +/-20% before the record date.

The above-mentioned restrictions will remain in effect until 100% income is paid and the relevant amendments to the Clearing Rules are introduced tentatively in January 2022.