Moscow Exchange Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2024

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) today announces its financial results based on summary financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for Q2 2024.



Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance in Q2 2024 and all comparisons are with the corresponding period last year.



KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2024

Fee and commission (F&C) income totalled RUB 15.54 bln.

Net interest income (NII) was RUB 21.23 bln.

Operating income amounted to RUB 36.8 bln.

Adjusted net profit was RUB 19.49 bln.

KEY BUSINESS & CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2024

Shares of four non-resource companies start trading following IPOs or direct listings. The companies raised a total of RUB 18.3 bln. Two issuers held SPOs worth RUB 19.7 bn.

The range of derivative contracts on the Derivatives Market expanded with the launch of the cash-settled futures contracts on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and shares of Alibaba and Baidu, as well as deliverable futures contracts on shares of five Russian companies.

MOEX rolled out Datashop, a digital platform for access to financial data, information and analytical services. Datashop offers Compliance Tool, a service designed for compliance teams in publicly traded companies and professional market participants.

Four ETFs and an open-end fund began trading.

EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Another three companies from non-resource sectors did IPOs, raising a total of RUB 21.4 billion.

ACRA and Expert RA assigned Moscow Exchange the highest credit ratings of AAA(RU) and ruAAA, respectively – both with a stable outlook. These ratings open up additional opportunities to further expand the range of MOEX fintech products, primarily via Finuslugi marketplace.

40 new non-listed equities were added to CCP-based OTC trading mode, bringing the total to 97.

A futures contract on the MOEX IPO Index (MIPO), as well as eight cash-settled premium options on Russian equities were launched.

Moscow Exchange launched the IR Workshop, a training programme for investor relations professionals.

32.8 million clients had brokerage accounts on MOEX at the end of July. More than 3 million customers have accessed MOEX's markets since the beginning of the year.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (RUB million)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Q1 2024 QoQ Operating Income 36 806.7 20 896.1 76.1% 34 015.3 8.2% · Fee and commission income 15 538.8 11 933.0 30.2% 14 533.5 6.9% · Net interest and other finance income (NII) [1] 21 227.1 8 958.3 137.0% 19 411.6 9.4% Core NII – NII less realized gains or losses on investment portfolio revaluation [2] 21 280.0 9 272.7 129.5% 19 463.0 9.3% · Other operating income 40.8 4.8 750.0% 70.2 -41.9% Operating Expenses 12 464.3 5 906.5 111.0% 9 777.3 27.5% · Personnel expenses 7 653.4 2 902.4 163.7% 5 650.9 35.4% · D&A and IT maintenance 1 764.8 1 606.6 9.8% 1 631.7 8.2% · Remaining general and administrative expenses 3 046.1 1 397.5 118.0% 2 494.7 22.1% Profit before other operating expenses and tax 24 342.4 14 989.6 62.4% 24 238.0 0.4% Movement in allowance for expected credit losses (ECLs) -146.9 356.6 nm 2.3 nm Other impairment and provisions - -232.9 nm 15.6 nm Profit before tax 24 195.5 15 113.3 60.1% 24 255.9 -0.2% Income tax -4 700.6 -3 003.0 56.5% -4 901.2 -4.1% Net Profit 19 494.9 12 110.3 61.0% 19 354.7 0.7% Basic earnings per share, RUB 8.62 5.37 60.5% 8.56 0.7% Net Profit 19 494.9 12 110.3 61.0% 19 354.7 0.7% · Movements in allowance for ECLs 146.9 -356.6 nm -2.3 nm · Other impairment and provisions - 232.9 nm -15.6 nm · Deferred taxes related to movements in allowance for ECLs and other impairment & provisions -29.4 24.7 nm 3.6 nm Adjusted Net Profit 19 612.4 12 011.3 63.3% 19 340.4 1.4% EBITDA 25 486.9 16 342.6 56.0% 25 502.6 -0.1% · Movements in allowance for ECLs 146.9 -356.6 nm -2.3 nm · Other impairment and provisions - 232.9 nm -15.6 nm Adjusted EBITDA 25 633.8 16 218.9 58.0% 25 484.7 0.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 69.6% 77.6% -8.0 p.p. 74.9% -5.3 p.p.



OPEX BREAKDOWN (RUB million)

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Q1 2024 QoQ General and Administrative Expenses 4 810.9 3 004.1 60.1% 4 126.4 16.6% · Advertising and marketing costs 1 389.2 300.7 362.0% 973.8 42.7% · Amortisation of intangible assets 1 038.8 973.3 6.7% 1 015.9 2.3% · Equipment and intangible assets maintenance 473.4 377.3 25.5% 385.0 23.0% · Professional services 308.7 213.0 44.9% 177.7 73.7% · Taxes, other than income tax 293.6 165.8 77.1% 383.2 -23.4% · Agent fees 264.0 162.9 62.1% 196.9 34.1% · Depreciation of property and equipment 252.6 256.0 -1.3% 230.8 9.4% · Market makers fees 215.6 173.6 24.2% 196.5 9.7% · Information services 182.1 85.3 113.5% 172.1 5.8% · Registrar and foreign depository services 170.9 116.3 46.9% 137.8 24.0% · Rent and office maintenance 85.4 83.9 1.8% 91.5 -6.7% · Charity 30.1 3.3 812.1% 16.6 81.3% · Communication services 27.9 27.2 2.6% 20.1 38.8% · Business trip expenses 25.0 18.1 38.1% 8.8 184.1% · Security expenses 11.9 9.9 20.2% 9.7 22.7% · Transport expenses 8.5 5.4 57.4% 7.9 7.6% · Loss on disposal of property, equipment and intangible assets 0.8 12.4 -93.5% 3.4 -76.5% · Other 32.4 19.7 64.5% 98.7 -67.2% Personnel expenses 7 653.4 2 902.4 163.7% 5 650.9 35.4% · Employees benefits except for share-based payments 3 659.9 2 330.1 57.1% 3 470.0 5.5% · Payroll related taxes 1 184.2 488.4 142.5% 1 095.9 8.1% · Share-based payment expense on equity settled instruments 219.7 71.9 205.6% - 86.5 -354.0% · Share-based payment expense on cash settled instruments 2 589.6 12.0 21480.0% 1 171.5 121.0% Total operating expenses 12 464.3 5 906.5 111.0% 9 777.3 27.5% Headcount, employees e-o-p 2 828 2 405 17.6% 2 687 5.2%

OPEX for 2Q’24 increased by 111.0% YoY, largely due to the growth in personnel and marketing expenses.

Personnel expenses growth of 163.7% decomposes into: [1] 109.0 p.p. LTIP 2028 provisions driven by the stronger than expected fundamentals and the stock price performance, [2] 28.6 p.p. bonus provisions amid low base effect, [3] 17.7 p.p. new hires and selective wage revisions, [4] 8.4 p.p. other factors.

The employee headcount was up 17.6%. New hires are primarily related to strategic business directions of market data and information services as well as the overall strengthening of the IT function.

Advertising and marketing costs surged 4.6x on the back of Finuslugi-related spending.

The increase in taxes, other than income tax is related to VAT.

The 113.5% growth in information services expenses attributes to the Derivatives Market and gets reimbursed with its revenues.

D&A and IT maintenance grew 9.8%, while the D&A added 5.1%. IT maintenance costs increased by 25.5%. The rise in IT maintenance costs is due to the gradual implementation of the software & hardware renewal program.

2Q’24 CAPEX was RUB 2.06 billion. 6M’24 CAPEX amounted to RUB 3.12 billion.

PERFORMANCE OF KEY BUSINESS LINES

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Q1 2024 QoQ Equities Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 392.7 1 617.5 47.9% 2 026.8 18.1% Trading volumes, RUB bln 7 729.5 5 332.5 45.0% 6 610.1 16.9% Bond Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 899.1 712.2 26.2% 818.9 9.8% Trading volumes (ex. overnight bonds), RUB bln 5 033.3 3 968.3 26.8% 4 675.5 7.7% Money Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 3 820.7 2 767.0 38.1% 3 281.3 16.4% Trading volumes, RUB bln 247 690.0 184 027.1 34.6% 219 217.1 13.0% Derivatives Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 244.9 1 464.4 53.3% 1 845.8 21.6% Trading volumes, RUB bln 23 204.1 17 758.3 30.7% 21 079.6 10.1% Other markets Fee and commission income, RUB mln 1 785.3 1 641.7 8.7% n.a. n.m. Trading volumes, RUB bln 77 903.2 66 820.4 16.6% 85 865.2 -9.3% Depository and Settlement Services Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 541.4 2 298.6 10.6% 2 602.7 -2.4% Average assets under custody, RUB bln 81 072.3 69 949.8 15.9% 80 328.3 0.9% Other fee and commission income (IT Services, Listing, Marketplace and other) 1 854.7 1 431.6 29.6% 1 752.3 5.8% Information services, RUB mln 336.3 340.5 -1.2% 362.2 -7.2% Sale of software and tech. services, RUB mln 439.0 385.5 13.9% 429.8 2.1% Listing and other services, RUB mln 195.3 178.7 9.3% 185.2 5.5% Financial marketplace services, RUB mln 656.3 358.5 83.1% 775.1 -15.3% Other fee income, RUB mln 227.8 168.4 35.3% n.a. n.m. Net interest and other finance income Net interest and other finance income, RUB mln 21 227.1 8 958.3 137.0% 19 411.6 9.4% Investment portfolio, RUB bln 3 006.9 2 166.5 38.8% 2 776.4 8.3%

The total market capitalization of the Equities Market at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was RUB 57.73 trln. Fees from the Equities Market grew by 47.9% on the back of a similar increase in trading volumes, which gained 45.0%. The effective fee was positively affected by the growing volumes of value-added, CCP-based OTC trading mode. Over 3.6 million clients were active every month during the quarter.

Fees and commissions from the Bond Market grew 26.2% on the back of the corresponding increase in trading volumes (excluding overnight bonds) of 26.8%, which was largely driven by the elevated primary market activity. Primary market trading volumes (excluding overnight bonds) went up 37.9%, while the secondary trading volumes increased by 18.1%. The supply of floating-rate issues supported the share of primary market volumes in the total volumes’ mix. However, floating-rate bonds have a lower trading velocity compared to fixed-rate bonds. Secondary trading of OFZs was up 25.3%; other bonds’ volumes were up 12.1%.

Money Market fee income improved by 38.1%. Trading volumes added 34.6%. The slight discrepancy between fees and volumes was mainly attributable to the increase in shares of value-added CCP and GCC repo in the volumes’ mix. The effective fee was also supported by the increase of average GCC repo terms. The GCC repo segment also benefits from the rising demand for Russian-law money market ETFs.

Fee income from the Depository and Settlement Services grew 10.6%. The growth is primarily explained by the 15.9% increase in the average value of assets under custody. The discrepancy between growth rates of fee income and assets on deposit is the result of business lines beyond safekeeping, primarily clearing and collateral management services, which reflect repo operations at the NSD.

Derivatives Market fees grew by 53.3%, trading volumes were up 30.7%. The volumes’ mix changed towards higher value-added derivative contracts on commodities and interest rates. Specifically, commodity derivatives’ volumes doubled. The volumes of interest rate contracts surged 4.0x YoY amid the demand for interest rate hedging.

Information sales decreased by 1.2%. Sales of software and technical services were up by 13.9% because of a rise in demand for these products. Listing and other services increased by 9.3% as activity on the primary bond and equities markets remained strong during the quarter. Finuslugi revenues improved by 83.1% to RUB 656.3 mln with deposit and loan segments performing particularly well. Other fee income grew by 35.3%.

Fee income from other markets grew 8.7% while trading volumes were up 16.6%.

The cash position[3] at the end of Q2 2024 was RUB 122.75 bln. The company had no debt as of the end of the quarter.

Capex for the quarter was RUB 2.06 bln, mostly spent on purchases of software and equipment as well as software development.

Moscow Exchange’s summary consolidated IFRS financial statements for Q2 2024 are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site.

Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n72238

[1] Calculated as the sum of interest income calculated using the effective interest method, other interest income, gains/losses on FVTPL, gains/losses on FVTOCI, foreign currencies & precious metals gains less losses minus interest expense.

[2] Calculated as the sum of interest income calculated using the effective interest method, other interest income, gains/losses on FVTPL, foreign currencies & precious metals gains less losses less interest expense (compared to net interest and other finance income, excludes gains/losses on FVTOCI).

[3] Cash position is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, Due from financial institutions, Financial assets at fair value though other comprehensive income, Investment financial assets at amortised cost, Current tax prepayments and Other financial assets less Balances of market participants, Overnight bank loans, Distributions payable to holders of securities, Margin account, Liabilities related to assets held for sale, Current tax payables and Other financial liabilities.



