Moscow Exchange Announces Results For The Full Year 2024

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) today announces its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year ended 31 December 2024.



Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance in 2024 and all comparisons are with the previous year.



KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2024

F&C income totaled to RUB 63.0 bln, driven by activity of clients and issuers as well as the launch of new products and services. F&C share of operating income amounted to 43% in FY’24.

Net interest income (NII) amounted RUB 81.9 bln, primarily driven by RUB interest rates.

Operating income totaled RUB 145.1 bln.

Operating expenses totaled RUB 46.3 bln Cost-to-income ratio amounted to 31.9%.

Adjusted net profit amounted RUB 80.1 bln.

KEY BUSINESS & CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2024

MOEX continued to develop the Russian equity market, hosting 13 IPOs and four SPOs in 2024.

The number of equities available in CCP-based OTC trading mode reached 135.

MOEX kept propelling the Russian debt market as 247 corporates, including 78 newcomers, placed 759 bond issues, raising RUB 8.4 trn in 2024.

More than five million new retail investors opened brokerage accounts in 2024, bringing the total number of retail clients to 35.1 mln by year-end. Today, nearly 36 million people have brokerage accounts on the Moscow Exchange.

25 Russian-law ETFs were launched, investing in equities, bonds and money market instruments.

On the Derivatives Market, 35 new instruments were added in 2024, and trading volume in these new contracts totaled RUB 89 bln. More than 40,000 clients traded the new instruments during the year. The range of new instruments includes premium options, futures on commodities, non-ferrous and industrial metals, ETFs tracking global indices as well as global and local equities.

Finuslugi launched new features including the one to screen, compare, analyse and purchase mutual funds on the platform.

MOEX START, a pre-IPO platform, went live. Access to the platform is available to all Moscow Exchange clearing participants on the Equities Market.

MOEX released IPO recommendations, spreading best practices for efficiency and transparency of ECM transactions.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FY 2024 FY 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Operating income 145 093.0 104 661.0 34 270.9 34 955.2 Fee and commission income 62 983.4 52 242.1 18 046.8 15 984.0 Net interest and other finance income (NII)[1] 81 918.3 52 206.1 16 153.0 18 851.7 Core NII - NII less realized gains or losses on investment portfolio revaluation[2] 82 113.9 52 986.3 16 276.5 19 069.7 Other operating income 191.3 212.8 71.1 119.5 Operating expenses 46 251.2 28 662.6 12 552.1 9 910.1 Personnel expenses 25 128.8 15 264.5 6 076.1 5 374.1 D&A and IT maintenance 7 912.4 6 473.1 2 431.9 1 692.8 Advertising and marketing costs 6 089.8 1 808.7 1 830.6 1 051.9 Other general and administrative expenses 7 120.2 5 116.3 2 213.5 1 791.3 Profit before other operating expenses and tax 98 841.8 75 998.4 21 718.8 25 045.1 Movements in allowance for ECLs -1 057.3 1 662.5 -451.5 -11.3 Other impairment and provisions -54.6 -294.0 -76.1 0.0 Net profit 79 247.6 60 769.5 17 367.4 20 045.0 Basic earnings per share, RUB 35.0 26.9 7.7 8.9 Net profit 79 247.6 60 769.5 17 367.4 20 045.0 Movements in allowance for ECLs 1 057.3 -1 662.5 451.5 11.3 Other impairment and provisions 54.6 294.0 76.1 0.0 Deferred taxes related to movements in allowance for ECLs and other impairment and provisions -222.4 273.7 -105.5 -2.3 Adjusted net profit 80 137.1 59 674.7 17 789.5 20 054.0 EBITDA 103 201.7 82 231.2 22 674.9 26 242.0 Movements in allowance for ECLs 1 057.3 -1 662.5 451.5 11.3 Other impairment and provisions 54.6 294.0 76.1 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA 104 313.6 80 862.7 23 202.5 26 253.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 71.9% 77.3% 67.7% 75.1%

PERFORMANCE OF KEY BUSINESS LINES

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Equities Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 3 016.3 1 953.6 Trading volumes, RUB bln 9 833.0 6 466.3 Bond Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 1 401.9 1 106.2 Trading volumes (ex. overnight bonds), RUB bln 8 309.5 7 940.6 Money Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 5 336.7 3 759.0 Trading volumes, RUB bln 317 184.1 248 246.3 Derivatives Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 710.5 2 222.1 Trading volumes, RUB bln 31 224.7 25 053.6 Other markets Fee and commission income, RUB mln 896.8 2 265.7 Trading volumes, RUB bln 39 558.6 106 819.9 Depository and Settlement Services Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 576.8 2 743.1 Average assets under custody, RUB bln 76 126.1 77 752.7 Other fee and commission income (IT Services, Listing and other fee income) Information services, RUB mln 182.0 363.1 Sale of software and tech. services, RUB mln 454.5 448.9 Listing and other services, RUB mln 255.4 218.9 Financial marketplace services, RUB mln 967.1 755.7 Other fee income, RUB mln 248.8 147.7 Net interest and other finance income Net interest and other finance income, RUB mln 16 153.0 18 851.7 Investment portfolio, RUB bln 2 737.8 2 715.9

The total market capitalization of the Equities Market at the end of 2024 was RUB 53.2 trln (USD 523.4 bln). Fee and commission income from the Equities Market was up 44.7%, while trading volumes grew 43.1%. The effective fee was positively affected by the growing volumes of value-added, CCP-based OTC trading. Over 3.6 million clients were active every month during the year.

Fee income from the Bond Market increased 24.3% while trading volumes (excluding placements of overnight bonds) improved by 14.8%. Primary market volumes (excluding placements of overnight bonds) were up 44.8%, mostly driven by elevated corporate borrowing activity. The supply of floating-rate issues propped up the primary market. However, floating-rate bonds have a lower trading velocity in the secondary market compared to fixed-rate bonds, which is why the secondary market trading volumes decreased by 9.4%.

Money Market fee income was up 35.4%. Trading volumes grew 27.1%. The discrepancy between fees and volumes was mainly attributable to the increase in shares of value-added CCP and GCC repo in the volumes’ mix. The effective fee was also supported by the increase of average GCC repo terms. The GCC repo segment also benefits from the rising demand for Russian-law money market ETFs.

The Derivatives Market F&C income increased by 33.5%. The trading volume added 23.7%. The volumes’ mix evolved towards higher value-added contracts on commodities and interest rates, which had a positive effect on the effective fee. Specifically, commodity derivatives’ volumes surged by 74.3%. The volumes of interest rate contracts improved by 91.9%. On the other hand, FX derivative contracts decreased by 4.3% in trading volumes. Index contracts trading volumes grew by 47.8%. Single-stock contracts increased by 21.4% in trading volumes.

Fee income from the Depository and Settlement Services added 4.4%. Average value of assets under custody increased by 10.5%. The discrepancy between growth rates of F&C income and assets on deposit is the result of business lines beyond safekeeping, primarily clearing and collateral management services, which are a reflection of repo operations at the NSD.

IT Services, Listing and other fee income line was largely driven by Finuslugi revenues. Sale of software and tech. services organically improved by 8.0%. Listing and other services grew by 16.5% as primary market activity in bonds improved. Sales of information services fell by 19.1%. Finuslugi revenues surged by 76.0% as the business unit develops new features, widens the product range and keeps attracting new clients. Other fee income grew by 69.3% on the back of the NCC tariff model update related to precious metals market as well as the launch of new products.

Fee income from other markets decreased by 24.7% while trading volumes were down 22.7%.



OPEX BREAKDOWN

FY 2024 FY 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 General and Administrative Expenses 21 122.4 13 398.1 6 476.0 4 536.0 Advertising and marketing costs 6 089.8 1 808.7 1 830.6 1 051.9 Amortisation of intangible assets 4 407.5 3 893.5 1 197.2 990.9 Equipment and intangible assets maintenance 2 440.6 1 608.8 948.2 484.6 Taxes, other than income tax 1 762.5 892.3 669.1 370.7 Professional services 1 225.4 812.0 499.0 201.6 Depreciation of property and equipment 1 064.3 970.8 286.5 217.3 Agent fees 1 035.7 771.1 289.3 302.6 Market makers fees 904.2 685.7 249.7 187.0 Registrar and foreign depository services 663.3 552.9 227.8 201.3 Information services 475.9 375.9 -21.4 85.9 Rent and office maintenance 377.2 331.7 99.2 82.8 Charity 156.1 129.3 56.5 112.4 Communication services 93.4 100.5 23.0 26.2 Business trip expenses 76.8 50.3 22.1 18.5 Security expenses 46.0 33.9 12.8 8.4 Transport expenses 31.7 24.2 8.0 9.0 Loss on disposal of property, equipment and intangible assets 18.5 118.8 13.3 100.4 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 0.0 84.0 0.0 0.0 Other 253.5 153.7 65.1 84.5 Personnel expenses 25 128.8 15 264.5 6 076.1 5 374.1 Employees benefits except for share-based payments 17 591.9 11 692.1 5 222.7 3 834.9 Payroll related taxes 4 147.9 2 609.7 944.2 813.5 Share-based payment expense on equity settled instruments 30.0 191.3 18.7 19.9 Share-based payment expense on cash settled instruments 3 359.0 771.4 -109.5 705.8 Total operating expenses 46 251.2 28 662.6 12 552.1 9 910.1 Headcount, employees e-o-p 3 330 2 586 3 330 2 586

FY’24 OPEX was up 61.4% YoY, below the guidance range of 65–75%.

OPEX for 4Q’24 increased by 26.7% YoY, largely due to the growth in marketing, personnel and IT maintenance expenses.

4Q’24 Personnel expenses grew by 13.1% YoY on the back of new hires. LTIP had negligible contribution to YoY personnel expenses growth.

The employee headcount in 4Q’24 added 28.8% YoY and 10.6% QoQ. New hires in 4Q’24 are related to strategic projects (Finuslugi, DFAs) and the overall strengthening of the IT function.

Advertising and marketing costs in 4Q’24 were up 74.0% YoY to stimulate further growth of Finuslugi client base.

The 80.5% YoY increase in 4Q’24 taxes, other than income tax, is linked to VAT following a rise in the taxable expenses, primarily in marketing.

The 2.5x YoY increase in 4Q’24 professional services expense is mostly driven by consulting.

D&A and IT maintenance grew 43.7% YoY in 4Q’24, while the D&A alone added 22.8% YoY. IT maintenance costs increased by nearly 2x YoY due to the implementation of the software & hardware renewal program.

4Q’24 CAPEX was RUB 7.52 bln. FY’24 CAPEX amounted to RUB 12.50 bln, which is broadly in line with the to end of RUB 9–12 bln guidance range. The top 5 projects account for 26% of CAPEX.



The cash position[3] at the end of 2024 was RUB 132.46 bln. The company had no debt as of the end of the reporting period.



Moscow Exchange’s consolidated IFRS financial statements for FY 2024 are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's web site.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n78254

[1] Calculated as the sum of interest income calculated using the effective interest method, other interest income, gains/losses on FVTPL, gains/losses on FVTOCI and foreign exchange & precious metals gains less losses minus interest expense.

[2] Calculated as the sum of interest income calculated using the effective interest method, other finance income, gains/losses on FVTPL and foreign exchange & precious metals gains less losses less interest expense (compared to net interest and other finance income, excludes gains/losses on FVTOCI).

[3] Cash position is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, Due from financial institutions, Financial assets at fair value though other comprehensive income, Investment financial assets at amortised cost, Current tax prepayments and Other financial assets less Balances of market participants, Overnight bank loans, Distributions payable to holders of securities, Margin account, Liabilities related to assets held for sale, Current tax payables and Other financial liabilities.



