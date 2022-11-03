Moscow Exchange Announces Results For Q3 2022

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance in Q3 2022 and all comparisons are with the corresponding period of 2021, based on IFRS financials.







HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q3 2022

Fee and commission (F&C) income decreased by 14.3% to RUB 8,927.9 mln.

During the quarter, MOEX experienced a decline in trading volumes that translated into F&C income reduction. The decline was mainly due to the contraction of non-resident trading and lower RUB asset price levels.

EBITDA rose by 27.5% to RUB 11,906.1 mln. Net profit added 29.3% to RUB 8,714.8 mln.



PERFORMANCE OF KEY BUSINESS LINES

RUB mln Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY Q2 2022 QoQ Equities Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 559.4 1 185.6 -52.8% 466.7 19.9% Trading volumes, RUB bln 3 121.3 6 772.1 -53.9% 2 522.3 23.7% Bond Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 486.2 649.9 -25.2% 244.1 99.2% Trading volumes (excl. overnight bonds), RUB bln 2 749.9 5 109.4 -46.2% 1 450.1 89.6% FX Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 1 526.8 942.9 61.9% 1 160.0 31.6% Trading volumes, RUB bln 57 718.4 74 547.3 -22.6% 55 875.6 3.3% Money Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 2 071.4 3 043.9 -31.9% 2 246.0 -7.8% Trading volumes, RUB bln 150 027.3 131 581.7 14.0% 164 075.1 -8.6% Derivatives Market Fee and commission income, RUB mln 1 055.9 1 239.3 -14.8% 555.6 90.0% Trading volumes, RUB bln 15 964.8 37 104.2 -57.0% 15 032.5 6.2% ITSLM (IT Services, Listing and Marketplace) fee income 865.1 1 002.2 -13.7% 825.1 4.8% Information services, RUB mln 248.8 295.6 -15.8% 263.6 -5.6% Sale of software and tech. services, RUB mln 301.6 320.7 -6.0% 270.2 11.6% Listing and other services, RUB mln 154.7 191.0 -19.0% 108.2 43.0% Financial marketplace services, RUB mln 160.0 194.9 -17.9% 183.1 -12.6% Other business lines, RUB mln 2 363.1 2 347.8 0.7% 2 558.8 -7.6% Total fee and commission income 8 927.9 10 411.6 -14.3% 8 056.3 10.8%

The total market capitalization of the Equities Market as of the end of the third quarter was RUB 33.75 trln (USD 587.78 bln). Fee and commission income from the Equities Market fell by 52.8% on the back of a nearly identical decrease in trading volumes of 53.9%.

Fees and commissions from the Bond Market decreased by 25.2% as trading volumes excluding overnight bonds shrank by 46.2%. Positive quarterly dynamics in both fees and volumes is explained by a resurgent primary market. Effective fee was supported by a migration of trading volumes to value-added CCP-based trading modes as well as the primary market activity.

Fee income from the FX Market was up 61.9% while trading volumes decreased by 22.6%. The discrepancy between fees and volumes dynamics is explained by the two main factors: [1] new tariff structure introduced in August 2022 that favors liquidity makers; [2] a shift in trading volumes’ mix towards spot segment. Spot volumes gained 17.8% while swap volumes shrank by 38.3% amid a general economic trend of decreasing FX exposure.

Money Market fee income declined by 31.9%. Trading volumes were up 14.0%. The discrepancy between volumes and fees dynamics was mainly attributable to a drop in repo terms and a contraction in FX repo activity. Overall on-exchange repo terms on average decreased by 8%, to 4.9 days. Average GCC repo terms fell by 57% to 2.9 days. On a quarterly basis, repo terms started to recover.

Derivatives Market fee income was down 14.8% as trading volumes declined by 57.0%. The effective fee dynamics is the result of a shift in the structure of trading volumes and a new asymmetric tariff structure implemented in June 2022. The new tariff structure favors liquidity makers. Quarterly fee dynamics is also influenced by the suspension of a marketing discount.

Sales of software and technical services declined by 6.0%. Information services line decreased by 15.8% on the back of a ruble appreciation and a decline in demand from non-resident clientele. Listing and other services declined 19.0% due to lower primary bond market activity, despite positive quarterly dynamics. Financial marketplace services fees accounted for RUB 160.0 mln.

Other business lines added 0.7% and accounted for nearly RUB 2.4 bln.



BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

RUB mln Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY Q2 2022 QoQ Total assets 5 926 077.3 5 896 392.3 0.5% 6 245 511.5 -5.1% Total liabilities 5 761 553.6 5 761 969.8 0.0% 6 088 924.6 -5.4% Total equity 164 523.7 134 422.5 22.4% 156 586.9 5.1%



OPEX BREAKDOWN

RUB mln Q3 2022 Q3 2021 YoY Q2 2022 QoQ General and Administrative Expenses 2 494.4 2 592.7 -3.8% 2 931.6 -14.9% Amortisation of intangible assets 814.6 687.6 18.5% 770.4 5.7% Equipment and intangible assets maintenance 393.5 463.8 -15.2% 479.4 -17.9% Advertising and marketing costs 161.3 97.1 66.1% 451.4 -64.3% Depreciation of property and equipment 296.3 231.8 27.8% 306.3 -3.3% Taxes, other than income tax 206.8 162.5 27.3% 277.4 -25.5% Professional services 187.3 137.1 36.6% 152.9 22.5% Agent fees 93.6 123.0 -23.9% 126.3 -25.9% Market makers fees 97.3 199.7 -51.3% 71.3 36.5% Registrar and foreign depository services 60.0 155.3 -61.4% 62.6 -4.2% Rent and office maintenance 88.6 88.4 0.2% 78.7 12.6% Information services 38.1 172.0 -77.8% 9.5 301.1% Communication services 18.8 26.6 -29.3% 33.9 -44.5% Security expenses 7.6 7.6 0.0% 7.3 4.1% Business trip expenses 5.9 3.9 51.3% 11.4 -48.2% Transport expenses 2.1 2.5 -16.0% 5.9 -64.4% Loss on disposal of property, equipment and intangible assets 3.9 - n.m. 4.3 -9.3% Other 18.7 33.8 -44.7% 82.6 -77.4% Personnel expenses 2 894.8 2 358.6 22.7% 2 873.4 0.7% Employees benefits except for share-based payments 2 384.7 1 883.0 26.6% 2 431.9 -1.9% Payroll related taxes 434.1 352.6 23.1% 433.2 0.2% Share-based payment expense on equity settled instruments 67.3 103.0 -34.7% 0.2 n.m. Share-based payment expense on cash settled instruments 8.7 20.0 -56.5% 8.1 7.4% Total operating expenses 5 389.2 4 951.3 8.8% 5 805.0 -7.2% Headcount, employees e-o-p 2 394 2 146 11.6% 2 377 0.7%

OPEX for 3Q’22 added 8.8% YoY. The non-organic contribution from NTPro (consolidated in October 2021) was 0.9 p.p. The total contribution from Finuslugi marketplace was 0.7 p.p. Therefore, core business OPEX increased by 8.1% YoY – below the CPI rate.

Advertising and marketing costs decreased by 64.3% QoQ as the Finuslugi promo campaign came to conclusion.

A rise in personnel expenses of 22.7% YoY is explained by several factors: [1] 15.8 p.p. net effect of additional bonus provisions for 1H’22, [2] 9.3 p.p. stemming from new hires and wage reviews, [3] -2.4 p.p. LTIP.

Headcount measured by the number of employees increased 11.6% YoY, breaking down into: [1] 7.1 p.p. growth of IT personnel, incl. outsourced IT personnel brought in-house, [2] 2.9 p.p. NTPro acquisition, [3] 1.6 p.p. other hires.

Market makers’ fees contracted by 51.3% on the back of trading volumes decline.

D&A and IT maintenance added 8.8% YoY on the back of 20.8% growth in D&A. The latter is explained by higher CAPEX of 4Q’21. IT maintenance costs decreased 15.2% YoY.

Capex for the quarter was RUB 1.04 bln, mostly attributable to purchases and development of software.

FY’22 OPEX growth expectation is below 20% YoY.