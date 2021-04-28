Moscow Exchange Announces AGM Results

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia on 28 April 2021.
Shareholders approved the Company's 2020 Annual Report, its annual financial statements and distribution of profits, including dividends, for FY 2020.
As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend of RUB 21.5 bn, or RUB 9.45 per ordinary share, for 2020, representing 85% of the Company's 2020 IFRS net profit.
Dividends will be paid to nominee holders and trust managers recorded in the register of shareholders by 28 May 2021, and to other shareholders by June 2021. The dividend record date is 14 May 2021.
Shareholders also voted to appoint 12 directors to the Board, eight of whom are independent directors:
- Ramón Adarraga, Independent Adviser. Independent Director.
- Paul A. Bodart, Member of the Supervisory Board, NSD. Independent Director.
- Oleg Viyugin, Professor at the Higher School of Economics. Independent Director.
- Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA and Polyus. Independent Director.
- Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at the Bank of Russia. Non-executive Director.
- Dmitry Eremeev, Founder and President, FIX. Independent Director.
- Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank. Non-Executive Director.
- Alexander Izosimov, CEO, M.Video. Independent Director.
- Maxim Krasnykh, COO at Gett. Independent Director.
- Vadim Kulik, Deputy President – Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank. Non-Executive Director.
- Sergey Lykov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VEB.RF. Non-Executive Director.
- Oskar Hartmann, Founder and President, Hartmann Holdings. Independent Director.
Moscow Exchange counts more than 235,000 individuals and in excess of 1,000 legal entities as its shareholders. The Company’s free float stands at 63%, one of the highest figures among Russian corporates.