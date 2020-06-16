Morgan Stanley Becomes First Company To Top The Institutional Investor All-Asia Research Rankings For Six Consecutive Years

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that the Firm was voted number one in Institutional Investor magazine’s All-Asia Research Team annual rankings, becoming the first company in the 27-year history of the Asia survey to achieve the top position for six years in a row. This year, we shared the number one place with Citi.
The Institutional Investor 2020 All-Asia Research Team Rankings reflect the opinions of 4,800 investment professionals from 1,300 institutions.
Morgan Stanley’s Asia Research teams were ranked in all 35 available categories, with 11 teams ranked #1, 18 teams ranked #2, and five teams on #3; in total, 34 teams ranked among the Top 3. The poll covers Asia ex-Japan.
“We are proud that the consistency and quality of our research product and thought leadership has been recognized, not only this year but for six consecutive years, and for this we thank our clients for their continuous support,” said William Greene, Managing Director and Head of Asia Research for Morgan Stanley. “Amidst unprecedented market volatility and economic uncertainty, we have focused on further developing our products, increasing client dialogue and access, and innovating our communication channels. We significantly ramped up our virtual engagement with daily webcasts and online investor conferences, and from a product perspective, via our AlphaWise alternative data platform.”
Morgan Stanley Research’s range of industry-leading products – Blue Papers, Foundations, Insights, Ideas, and Updates – provides clients with differentiated content from deep-dive, long shelf-life pieces to shorter, more actionable reports.
According to the Institutional Investor survey, Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Research continued to perform strongly across markets, sectors, and macro/strategy. Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in Equity Strategy and Thematic Research and #2 in Economics and Quantitative Research. Among all 12 markets, Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in six, including Australia/New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan; and #2 in the six others, including China, Hong Kong, India and South Korea. By sector, Morgan Stanley ranked #1 in Autos & Auto Parts, Technology/Semiconductors, and Telecommunications; and ranked #2 in Banks, Consumer, Gaming & Lodging, Internet, Power, Small-Midcap Stocks, Technology/Hardware, Technology/IT Service & Software, and Transportation.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.