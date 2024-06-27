More Transparent And Efficient: First KfW Benchmark Bond Via Deutsche Börse’s Digital D7 Platform

Jens Hachmeister, Head of Issuer Services & New Digital Markets at Deutsche Börse, said: “We are thrilled to welcome KfW’s benchmark bond on our digital D7 platform. This is a striking milestone for the digitisation of German capital markets overall, and we are proud be pioneers in this field. To date, D7 has processed more than 35,000 digital issuances across all financial instruments, totalling around €3.5bn, more than any other platform worldwide. With successful benchmark issuances like this one, D7 proves that it is the platform of choice for high-volume and high-scale digital issuances.”