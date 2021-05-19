Moorgate Benchmarks Launches Fixed Income Index Calculation Service

Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, today announced the launch of a fixed income index calculation service. Building on the firm’s real-time global equity and cryptocurrency index, ETF and “indices of indices” capabilities, the new service offers clients a complete cross-asset calculation offering in addition to a full set of index design and optimisation, governance, regulatory compliance and administration services.
The Moorgate Benchmarks calculation engine was built for purpose in 2020 and is entirely agnostic in terms of provider, dataset, asset class, environment (public or private cloud) and intellectual property. It is able to deliver calculations at any periodicity - from streaming tick-by-tick real-time to end-of-day, with intraday closes if required - and in any timezone and output format. Index data can be distributed in any form required.
Cloud-native, automated, limitlessly scalable and flexible, it is already equipped to provide the mass indexing or direct indexing capabilities increasingly demanded by asset managers wishing to offer a customised index-based solution to investors.
Moorgate Benchmarks’ clients include Airbus’ Skytra, established to produce innovative air travel indices; Beeland Interests, owner of the Rogers International Commodities Indices (RICI); and the world’s largest interdealer broker TP ICAP.
Tobias Sproehnle, Chief Executive Officer of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “Our mission is to empower innovation in indexing, so that index providers and product issuers can create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Hyper-personalisation is the future - where bespoke, affordable, high quality indices can be created swiftly and on-demand. Moorgate Benchmarks’ next-generation technology enables that.”
Mark Pralle, CTO and COO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said: “We are excited to launch our fixed income index calculation service. The Moorgate Benchmarks engine, designed to meet today’s exacting needs and standards, is driving change in a market dominated by outdated technology and manual processes.”