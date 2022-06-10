Monitoring Group Nominating Committee Publishes Open Call For Applications To The Public Interest Oversight Board

The Monitoring Group (MG) is responsible for the overall governance of the international audit and ethics standard-setting system, including periodic effectiveness reviews. In July 2020, the MG issued its recommendations Strengthening the International Audit and Ethics Standard-Setting System (MG Recommendations or MG Reforms).

Today, the Monitoring Group Nominating Committee (MG NC) issued an open call for applications for board members to the Public Interest Oversight Board (PIOB) for an initial 3-year term commencing 1 January 2023.

The Call for Applications: Board Member of the PIOB is an official notice for the general public. It outlines the requirements and job description of a PIOB Member and invites highly qualified individuals to apply for the PIOB. The deadline for submitting applications is 9 September 2022. Please visit the Monitoring Group Nominating Committee’s website to learn how to submit an application.

The MG NC is responsible for the selection and appointment of board members to the PIOB. The selection process used is designed to promote collaborative decision-making and evaluation of the collective skill set of PIOB members in accordance with the skills matrix that foster leadership, expertise, and diversity of thought and geography.

Paul Munter, Co-Chair of the Monitoring Group and Chair of the Monitoring Group Nominating Committee stated: “On behalf of the Monitoring Group Nominating Committee, we are excited to publish this call for applications for members of the PIOB. We strongly encourage high-quality candidates from diverse backgrounds, with a public-interest mindset, a commitment to furthering the work of the PIOB and to the oversight of the IAASB and the IESBA, to apply.”

Who we are

The Monitoring Group (MG) is a group of international financial institutions and regulatory bodies committed to advancing the public interest in areas related to international audit-related standard-setting and audit quality. This publication is part of its ongoing global effort to promote high-quality international auditing and ethical standards. Further information can be obtained from the IOSCO website at https://www.iosco.org/about/?subsection=monitoring_group