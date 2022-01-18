Moneyhub Continues Growth With Senior Hires

- Paul Tutton joins Moneyhub as Product Owner - API and Connections
- Cath Walls also joins as Product Owner Owner - Platform Clients
- Moneyhub has grown substantially in 2021 with a number of senior hires and client wins
Moneyhub, the market-leading Open Data and payments platform, today announces that Paul Tutton has joined the team from NatWest as Product Owner- API and Connections. Cath Walls also joined the team as Product Owner- Platform Clients. Paul and Cath’s arrivals are the latest in a series of new senior hires as the business continues its strong growth going into 2022.
Paul spent four years at NatWest where he was responsible for supporting the bank’s largest customers. He managed the delivery of the NatWest Group Bankline Commercial and Private Banking digital service offering. As part of this role Paul also set both product vision and long-term product strategy. Paul has over thirty years’ of experience, and prior to NatWest has worked for companies such as; ADP, BT, MixRadio, Microsoft, Nokia, SOMO, and Virgin Media.
Paul joins Moneyhub with a wealth of experience and knowledge to support Moneyhub’s current and prospective enterprise clients. Moneyhub is a global ISO 27001 certified software developer of Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Its FCA regulated Open Data platform enables companies to quickly and easily transform data into personalised digital experiences and initiate payments. Paul will be an integral part of Moneyhub’s next phase of growth, helping the business to build processes that will allow it to scale considerably in the coming years.
Cath spent the last five years at Iliad Solutions. Cath had a range of responsibilities during her time at Illiad, which included; developing strategic roadmaps for their full product suite, managing their product team and working with R&D developers.
Cath’s role at Moneyhub is to work with our Enterprise clients to maximise the value they gain from the platform. Mapping product capabilities to bring client propositions to life and solving their customers’ problems. Cath’s experience will help the platform continue to evolve to the mutual benefit of all our clients while addressing their individual needs.
Moneyhub’s previous senior hiring round, which included Key Account Director Paul Goodwin and Client Success Director Lee Jackson, further builds on the business’ success and client growth, following the closure of its latest fundraise this year.
Paul Tutton, Product Owner, APIs and Connections comments: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Moneyhub as the business goes from strength to strength. I am looking forward to using my past experience to help Moneyhub’s clients utilise their data effectively in order to create personalised offers, products and services for their customers. Moneyhub’s ethos of enhancing the lifetime Financial Wellness of people, their communities, and their businesses really appeals with me, and I am excited to work with some truly smart and forward-thinking people.”
Cath Walls, Product Owner, Platform Clients comments: “This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Moneyhub as it enters its next stage of growth. I’m looking forward to helping both Moneyhub’s existing and new clients develop solutions that serve their customers.
My background as a developer means that I can take the problems facing clients and their customers and translate them into a personalised products. I look forward to working with the Moneyhub team to support clients and contribute to the growth of the business.”
Dan Scholey, COO of Moneyhub comments: “I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Cath to the team, both of whose expertise and knowledge will help Moneyhub scale up.
Sophisticated clients need off the shelf solutions, be that plug in widgets or full end to end solutions. The agility built into the platform and the team is critical to this approach and I am delighted that this is a core element of Cath and Paul’s DNA.
“We’ve grown significantly across the board, whether it’s new employees, new high-profile clients or new tech features added to the platform.
“The fundraise was also an important step on our journey this year. Not only did we receive the vote of continued confidence from our current investors but it’s gratifying to see recognition for the potential that Moneyhub offers to the market in 2022 and beyond. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited by what we are set to achieve in 2022 at Moneyhub.”