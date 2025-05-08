Monex Adopts Broadridge’s Innovative SaaS Platform For JASDECPS, Aligning With JASDEC2025 Requirements - Monex Leverages Broadridge’s Cloud-Based SaaS Solution To Streamline Operations, Increase Operational Resilience, And Comply With Japan's Evolving Market Initiatives

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that Monex, Inc., a leading online brokerage firm, has chosen to migrate its current JASDECPS system to Broadridge’s advanced cloud-based SaaS platform. This strategic shift, scheduled to go live in May 2026, comes as Monex, Inc. prepares to meet the stringent demands of the JASDEC2025 market initiative while optimizing operational efficiency and resiliency.

"Monex, Inc.'s history with Broadridge has been one of innovation and mutual growth, and this transition to a SaaS environment will allow Monex, Inc. to provide more stable services and flexibly adapt to Japan's evolving financial landscape," said Motoki Kitamura, Expert Director of Operations at Monex, Inc. "We have great trust in Broadridge's expertise, and with their support, Monex, Inc. will continue to deliver exceptional value to the clients."

Originally launched on Broadridge's JASDECPS in 2016, Monex, Inc. will enhance its system capabilities by transitioning to a SaaS model, eliminating the burdens and costs associated with hardware procurement and system maintenance. This transition will empower Monex, Inc. to focus resources on business growth rather than IT management, aligning perfectly with the increasing market demands and competitive pressures within Japan's financial landscape.

"Monex, Inc.’s decision to transition to our cloud-based SaaS platform marks a significant step in optimizing their core operations and increase operational resiliency while remaining compliant with evolving market standards," said David Runacres, President of APAC and Senior Country Officer of Japan at Broadridge. "This move underscores Broadridge’s ability to deliver transformative technology and trusted expertise to Japan's financial and regulatory environment. We are committed to supporting Monex, Inc. as they embrace this transformative journey, enabling them to maximize cost efficiencies, operational resilience and resource allocation."

By integrating into Broadridge’s SaaS data center, Monex, Inc. will benefit from streamlined IT processes, including release management of regular upgrades, thus ensuring seamless access to the latest functionalities of the JASDECPS solution. This also translates to resource efficiencies for system administration tasks, facilitating greater agility in responding to business and market dynamics.

The move to Broadridge’s SaaS platform reflects an industry shift towards cloud-based solutions, allowing brokerage firms to address cost pressures while focusing on new revenue streams. Broadridge remains at the forefront, supporting financial institutions through technological migrations and regulatory shifts without interrupting their business continuity, enabling clients to better innovate, operate and grow.

As part of its commitment to local markets, Broadridge Japan integrates global standards with deep local insights, uniquely positioning itself to meet the exacting standards of Japan’s financial industry. The synergy between Broadridge and Monex, Inc., underscored by a decade-long strategic partnership, exemplifies a collaborative approach to navigating the future of financial services.

JASDEC is Japan's Central Securities Depository (CSD) for equities, corporate bonds, and investment trust settlements. Its upcoming JASDEC2025 system changes are set to go live by Q1 2026. JASDEC Processing Solutions (JASDECPS) allows firms to achieve straight-through processing (STP) covering the entire transaction lifecycle and ensuring compliance with JASDEC2025.