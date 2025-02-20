Monetary Authority Of Singapore-Economic Society Of Singapore Essay Competition 2025

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Economic Society of Singapore (ESS) today launched the MAS-ESS Essay Competition 2025. The theme for this year’s competition is “Building Singapore’s Digital Asset Ecosystem: Opportunities and Challenges”.



2. Submissions should examine Singapore’s potential to be a leader in the digital asset ecosystem within the global financial services landscape and explore critical factors such as infrastructure requirements, talent development and regulatory frameworks.



3. The essay competition is open to all pre-university students studying in Singapore regardless of nationality, as well as all pre-university Singaporean students studying abroad. This includes students from Polytechnics, Centralised Institutes, International Schools, and Junior Colleges as well as pre-university full-time national servicemen. The following prizes will be awarded for the three best essays:

First Prize: S$3,000

Second Prize: S$2,000

Third Prize: S$1,000

4. The terms and conditions as well as entry forms for the MAS-ESS Essay Competition are available on the ESS website (http://www.ess.org.sg ). The closing date for the submission of entries is 20 April 2025.