Monetary Authority Of Singapore And Singapore FinTech Association Invite Entries For 2022 FinTech Awards

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced today the launch of the 2022 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards (the Awards). The Awards, supported by PwC Singapore, seek to recognise innovative FinTech solutions by FinTech companies, financial institutions, technology companies, as well as individuals and companies that have been instrumental in creating new growth opportunities, transforming FinTech industry practices and promoting financial inclusion.
2. Recognising the accelerated pace of digitalisation in businesses over the last two years, the theme for the 2022 Awards is “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”. A new sustainability criteria has been included on top of the previous judging criteria of impact, practicality, interoperability, and uniqueness and creativity. This underscores the importance and urgent need for active integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as part of the overall FinTech business model.
3. There are a total of nine award categories and the winners of the awards will be announced at SFF 2022
|MAS
|SFA
For corporates
For individuals
For corporates
4. The Awards will be hosted entirely on API Exchange
5. Applications for the 2022 SFF Global FinTech Awards can be submitted here for MAS and SFA . The deadline for submission is 19 August 2022. Please refer to the Annex for details of the Awards.
[1] SFF 2022 will be held from 2 to 4 November, with industry events and the Innovation Lab Crawl taking place on 31 October and 1 November.
[2] The SFA awards have been further streamlined this year, with the previous “Women in FinTech” and “FinTech leaders under 30” categories now incorporated under the “Top 10 FinTech Leaders” category.
[3] APIX (www.apixplatform.com ) is a flagship product of the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network (AFIN), a not-for-profit entity formed by the MAS, the International Finance Corporation and the ASEAN Bankers Association. Its objective is to support financial innovation and inclusion around the world.