Monetary Authority Of Singapore And Singapore FinTech Association Invite Entries For 2022 FinTech Awards

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced today the launch of the 2022 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Global FinTech Awards (the Awards). The Awards, supported by PwC Singapore, seek to recognise innovative FinTech solutions by FinTech companies, financial institutions, technology companies, as well as individuals and companies that have been instrumental in creating new growth opportunities, transforming FinTech industry practices and promoting financial inclusion.

2. Recognising the accelerated pace of digitalisation in businesses over the last two years, the theme for the 2022 Awards is “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal”. A new sustainability criteria has been included on top of the previous judging criteria of impact, practicality, interoperability, and uniqueness and creativity. This underscores the importance and urgent need for active integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as part of the overall FinTech business model.



3. There are a total of nine award categories and the winners of the awards will be announced at SFF 2022 . Entries can be submitted based on the following categories:

MAS SFA For corporates Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder)

ASEAN FinTech

Singapore financial institution

Global For individuals Top 10 FinTech Leaders

ASEAN FinTech Leaders For corporates FinTech Employer of the Year

Partners of FinTech

Knowledge Enterprise

4. The Awards will be hosted entirely on API Exchange (APIX), a cloud-based innovation platform for FinTech solutions.

5. Applications for the 2022 SFF Global FinTech Awards can be submitted here for MAS and SFA . The deadline for submission is 19 August 2022. Please refer to the Annex for details of the Awards.

