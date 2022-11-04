BV_Trial Banner.gif
Monetary Authority Of Singapore And Singapore FinTech Association Announce Award Winners At Singapore FinTech Festival

Date 04/11/2022

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced the award winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). The winners, comprising financial institutions, FinTechs and solution providers, were recognised for their innovative solutions that can help to accelerate the pace of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability in the financial industry. 



Global FinTech Hackcelerator

2   The theme for this year’s Global FinTech Hackcelerator is “Accelerating A Greener Digital Future”, with dual focus on Web 3.0 and Green Finance.  The winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator were selected at Demo Day, held during SFF on 2 November 2022, where 17 finalists pitched their innovations to an international industry panel. Please refer to Annex A for the details of the competition and the judging panel.  The top three teams are (in no order of merit) [1] :

 

Company Name Solution Name  Country
 FQX  eNotesTM  Switzerland
 norbloc  Fides Sweden
 WeavInsight  WeavAir Singapore 

3   FQX’s solution offers a highly efficient infrastructure that provides on-chain settlement of tokenised debt securities.  It enables  cheaper issuance fees and increased capital efficiency.

4   norbloc’s solution offers a digital onboarding platform that covers the whole know-your-customer (KYC) lifespan from data collection, management, and validation to data sharing and monetisation. 

5   WeavAir combines cutting-edge AI analysis with new data sources like satellite imagery to gather accurate and real-time data which enables decision makers to achieve their ESG targets faster and more efficiently.

SFF Global FinTech Awards 

6   The theme for this year’s SFF Global FinTech Awards is “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal.” The 36 winners across nine award categories were selected from a total of 223 submissions.  The winners were chosen by an international panel comprising industry experts across multiple domains.  Please refer to Annex B for the details of the competition and the judging panel. 

7   The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2022 (presented by MAS) are [2] 

Award Category Placing  Company Name  Solution Caption
Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder) 1st
 Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd. MVGX Carbon Suite in the fight towards sustainability 
2nd Validus Auto working capital (AWC) loan underwriting in just one minute 
3rd AsiaVerify (UNSD Information Technology Pte Ltd)  Asia’s leading entity resolution technology
ASEAN FinTech 1st FlexM Pte. Ltd.  Reviving offline payment retail digital solutions during the pandemic
2nd Know Your Customer Digital solutions for seamless client onboarding 
3rd Mambu Cloud banking platform to empower Islamic banks to transform 
Singapore Financial Institution 1st  BondEvalue BondbIoX: World's first fractional bond exchange 
 2nd Standard Chartered Bank Banking-as-a-service solution 
 3rd ICBC Singapore  ICBC innovative blockchain services
Global
  1st  Mastercard
  Turning purchases into meaningful action with Priceless Planet Carbon Calculator 
 2nd Valocity Global One Smart Platform – Digitising the end-to-end property decisioning process 
 3rd Stemly   Stemly Cashflow planning solution with sustainability strategy


8   The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2022 (presented by SFA) are:

 Award Category (Individual) Individual Name  Company
 Top 10 FinTech Leaders Andrew Gazal
  ESGTech 
 El Lee Digital Treasures Center Pte. Ltd. 
 Kelly-Ann McHugh  MyComplianceOffice Pte. Ltd.
 Manish Bhai UNObank Inc. 
 Natalia Mykhaylova WeavInsight Pte. Ltd. 
 Nick Wilde  Thought Machine Pte. Ltd.
 Rajaram Kannan BondEvalue Pte. Ltd. 
 Sanjay Uppal Finbots AI Solutions Pte. Ltd. 
 Seong Ouk Choi Sentbe Pte. Ltd. 
 Shi Alice Chen ESGTech 
 ASEAN FinTech Leaders  Cristina Amor Maclang  GeiserMaclang
 David Chen  Atome Financial
 Eddy (Kok Hoe) Wong  VSure Group
 Salim Dhanani BigPay 
 Sohini Rajola Western Union 
 Award Category (Corporate)  Company
 FinTech Employer of the Year   Mastercard
 SC Ventures | Standard Chartered
 Singlife with Aviva
 Partners of FinTech  Atome Financial
 Thunes
 YouTrip
 Knowledge Enterprise  BondEvalue
 Chainalysis
 Chintai Network Services 


9   Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS, said, “We are very encouraged by the innovative, cutting-edge solutions presented by the winners and finalists of this year’s Global FinTech Hackcelerator and FinTech Awards. The winning entries have demonstrated strong potential to tackle real-world problems, while allowing the financial sector to harness the tremendous benefits of new technologies in their journey towards a greener digital future. Our heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Global FinTech Awards!”

10   Mr Shadab Taiyabi, President of SFA, said, “Innovative technologies continue to hold tremendous potential in boosting FinTech offerings and shaping the broader financial sector. Through the Global FinTech Awards and the Global FinTech Hackcelerator, we want to celebrate and give recognition to individuals and enterprises that are making a positive impact on the FinTech ecosystem and at the same time, encourage and foster a culture of continued innovation within the FinTech sector.”

  1. [1] The top three winners will receive S$50,000 each in prize money.
  1. [2] The prize money for each of the top 3 winners of the respective award categories is as follows: 1st Place: S$150,000; 2nd Place: S$100,000; 3rd Place: S$50,000.

