Monetary Authority Of Singapore And Singapore FinTech Association Announce Award Winners At Singapore FinTech Festival

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) announced the award winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator and the SFF Global FinTech Awards, at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF). The winners, comprising financial institutions, FinTechs and solution providers, were recognised for their innovative solutions that can help to accelerate the pace of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability in the financial industry.

Global FinTech Hackcelerator

2 The theme for this year’s Global FinTech Hackcelerator is “Accelerating A Greener Digital Future”, with dual focus on Web 3.0 and Green Finance. The winners of the Global FinTech Hackcelerator were selected at Demo Day, held during SFF on 2 November 2022, where 17 finalists pitched their innovations to an international industry panel. Please refer to Annex A for the details of the competition and the judging panel. The top three teams are (in no order of merit) :

Company Name Solution Name Country

FQX eNotesTM Switzerland norbloc Fides Sweden WeavInsight WeavAir Singapore

3 FQX’s solution offers a highly efficient infrastructure that provides on-chain settlement of tokenised debt securities. It enables cheaper issuance fees and increased capital efficiency.



4 norbloc’s solution offers a digital onboarding platform that covers the whole know-your-customer (KYC) lifespan from data collection, management, and validation to data sharing and monetisation.



5 WeavAir combines cutting-edge AI analysis with new data sources like satellite imagery to gather accurate and real-time data which enables decision makers to achieve their ESG targets faster and more efficiently.



SFF Global FinTech Awards



6 The theme for this year’s SFF Global FinTech Awards is “Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal.” The 36 winners across nine award categories were selected from a total of 223 submissions. The winners were chosen by an international panel comprising industry experts across multiple domains. Please refer to Annex B for the details of the competition and the judging panel.



7 The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2022 (presented by MAS) are :

Award Category Placing Company Name Solution Caption Singapore FinTech (Singapore Founder) 1st

Metaverse Green Exchange Pte. Ltd. MVGX Carbon Suite in the fight towards sustainability 2nd Validus Auto working capital (AWC) loan underwriting in just one minute 3rd AsiaVerify (UNSD Information Technology Pte Ltd) Asia’s leading entity resolution technology ASEAN FinTech 1st FlexM Pte. Ltd. Reviving offline payment retail digital solutions during the pandemic 2nd Know Your Customer Digital solutions for seamless client onboarding 3rd Mambu Cloud banking platform to empower Islamic banks to transform Singapore Financial Institution 1st BondEvalue BondbIoX: World's first fractional bond exchange 2nd Standard Chartered Bank Banking-as-a-service solution 3rd ICBC Singapore ICBC innovative blockchain services Global

1st Mastercard

Turning purchases into meaningful action with Priceless Planet Carbon Calculator 2nd Valocity Global One Smart Platform – Digitising the end-to-end property decisioning process 3rd Stemly Stemly Cashflow planning solution with sustainability strategy



8 The winners for the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2022 (presented by SFA) are:

Award Category (Individual) Individual Name Company Top 10 FinTech Leaders Andrew Gazal

ESGTech El Lee Digital Treasures Center Pte. Ltd. Kelly-Ann McHugh MyComplianceOffice Pte. Ltd. Manish Bhai UNObank Inc. Natalia Mykhaylova WeavInsight Pte. Ltd. Nick Wilde Thought Machine Pte. Ltd. Rajaram Kannan BondEvalue Pte. Ltd. Sanjay Uppal Finbots AI Solutions Pte. Ltd. Seong Ouk Choi Sentbe Pte. Ltd. Shi Alice Chen ESGTech ASEAN FinTech Leaders Cristina Amor Maclang GeiserMaclang David Chen Atome Financial Eddy (Kok Hoe) Wong VSure Group Salim Dhanani BigPay Sohini Rajola Western Union Award Category (Corporate) Company FinTech Employer of the Year Mastercard SC Ventures | Standard Chartered Singlife with Aviva Partners of FinTech Atome Financial Thunes YouTrip Knowledge Enterprise BondEvalue Chainalysis Chintai Network Services



9 Mr Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer, MAS, said, “We are very encouraged by the innovative, cutting-edge solutions presented by the winners and finalists of this year’s Global FinTech Hackcelerator and FinTech Awards. The winning entries have demonstrated strong potential to tackle real-world problems, while allowing the financial sector to harness the tremendous benefits of new technologies in their journey towards a greener digital future. Our heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Global FinTech Awards!”



10 Mr Shadab Taiyabi, President of SFA, said, “Innovative technologies continue to hold tremendous potential in boosting FinTech offerings and shaping the broader financial sector. Through the Global FinTech Awards and the Global FinTech Hackcelerator, we want to celebrate and give recognition to individuals and enterprises that are making a positive impact on the FinTech ecosystem and at the same time, encourage and foster a culture of continued innovation within the FinTech sector.”

