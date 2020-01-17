Monetary Authority Of Singapore Alerts Financial Institutions To Vulnerability In Microsoft Windows Operating System

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) had issued an advisory on 15 January to alert financial institutions in Singapore of critical vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Windows Operating System. These vulnerabilities could allow malicious files or applications to bypass detection from security applications and gain control of the computer systems. MAS had informed financial institutions using the affected Windows Operating Systems to take immediate action to install the relevant patches. Financial institutions should also take mitigating measures to prevent the vulnerabilities from being exploited.
Microsoft had released security updates for its Windows Operating Systems on 15 January 2020 to address 49 vulnerabilities. According to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), four of the vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-0601, CVE-2020-0609, CVE-2020-0610 and CVE-2020-0611) are highly critical and require immediate attention. More details of the vulnerabilities can be found in the CSA advisory:
(https://www.csa.gov.sg/singcert/advisories/advisory-on-critical-vulnerabilities-in-microsoft-windows-operating-system ).
MAS will continue working closely with financial institutions to monitor the cybersecurity developments and ensure that IT systems in the financial sector are safeguarded and remain resilient against cyber threats.