MNI Indicators: MNI China Money Market Index™ – November Conditions Ease

Key Points – November Report

Introducing the updated MNI China Money Market Index (MMI), formerly the MNI China Liquidity Index, which has been adapted to reflect the PBOC's monetary policy.

China interbank market liquidity conditions remained ample in September, whilst market participants expect PBOC easing to ease conditions through December, the latest MNI Money Market Index showed.

The MNI China Money Market Index suggested modestly better liquidity in December

The MNI China Money Market Current Conditions Index fell in November

The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index picked up through November.

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 43 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from Nov 11 – Nov 22.