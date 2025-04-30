MNI Indicators: MNI China Money Market Index™ – April Conditions Ease

Key Points – April Report

Introducing the updated MNI China Money Market Index (MMI), formerly the MNI China Liquidity Index, which has been adapted to reflect the PBOC's monetary policy.

China interbank money market traders see the central bank supporting liquidity through ongoing trade tensions, raising chances for further easing as pressures on exports will show from the second quarter, MNI’s China Money Market survey showed. -- The MNI China Money Market Index was little changed in April as the PBOC looked to underpin the economy through trade tensions.

The MNI China Money Market Current Conditions Index fell in April as conditions improved, as signalled by MNI’s March survey.

The MNI China Economic Outlook Index edged lower in March.

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 45 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted Apr 14 to Apr 25.