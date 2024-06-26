MNI Indicators: MNI China Liquidity Index™ – Tight Conditions In June

Key Points – June Report

China’s June interbank market liquidity tightened to the highest level in 8 months as banks withdrew funds ahead of the quarterly macroprudential assessment (MPA), the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index showed.

The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index reached 62.8 in June, up from May’s 23.8, with 39.5% of traders reporting tighter conditions.

The MNI China Economy Condition Index stood at 51.2 in June, down from 65.5 previous.

The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index was 24.4, up from 21.4 last month.

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 43 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from Jun 10 – Jun 21.