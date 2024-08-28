MNI Indicators: MNI China Liquidity Index™ – August Conditions Ample

Key Points – August Report

China interbank market liquidity conditions remained ample in August, whilst market participants expect further PBOC easing to support sluggish economic growth, the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index showed.

The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index stood 32.6 in August

The MNI China Economy Condition Index came in at 41.9 in August

The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index was 16.3 in August

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 43 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from Aug 12 – Aug 23.