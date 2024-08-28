Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

MNI Indicators: MNI China Liquidity Index™ – August Conditions Ample

Date 28/08/2024

Key Points – August Report

China interbank market liquidity conditions remained ample in August, whilst market participants expect further PBOC easing to support sluggish economic growth, the latest MNI Liquidity Conditions Index showed.

  • The MNI China Liquidity Condition Index stood 32.6 in August 
  • The MNI China Economy Condition Index came in at 41.9 in August 
  • The MNI China PBOC Policy Bias Index was 16.3 in August

 

The MNI survey collected the opinions of 43 traders with financial institutions operating in China's interbank market, the country's main platform for trading fixed income and currency instruments, and the main funding source for financial institutions. Interviews were conducted from Aug 12 – Aug 23.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach