MNI Indicators: Chicago Business Barometer™ – Dipped To 56.4 In April

Key Points – April Report
The Chicago Business BarometerTM, produced with MNI, fell to 56.4 in April, reversing last month’s gain to 62.9.
- All main indicators decreased except for Prices Paid, with both Production and New Orders now at the lowest level since Summer 2020.
- New Orders saw the largest decline, dropping 10.8 points to 51.1, a post June-2020 low, with almost half of firms seeing no increase.
- Production slumped 9.1 points to 50.9, over 10 points below the 12-month average. Firms cited key part shortages as particularly acute in April, with supply chain delays dragging on production capabilities.
- Order Backlogs slipped 0.9 points to 63.4 remaining persistently high.
- Employment waned 2.6 points to 45.5, following the March recovery to 48.1. Highly competitive labour market conditions continued to make staff retention challenging.
- Supplier Deliveries dipped 3.8 points through April to 74.5, the lowest in 14 months. Half of firms saw slowdowns from March.
- Inventories declined for the first time in three months, down 4.1 points to 64.6, following the near 50- year high in March. Some relief was seen as suppliers began to catch up, allowing firms to build some stock.
- Prices Paid ticked up a modest 0.4 points to 86.1 with over three-quarters of firms citing higher prices this month. The Ukraine war was cited as inflating steel, plastics and lumber costs.
This month we again asked firms whether they have revisited their supply base to map multiple supplier tiers by country and/or alternative suppliers. A total 67.5% said key suppliers only, whilst 17.5% were remapping country-specific suppliers. Approximately 10% were including alternative suppliers, whilst only 5% were revisiting tier two and tier three suppliers.