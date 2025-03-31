MNI Indicators: Chicago Business Barometer™ - Advances To 47.6 In March
Date 31/03/2025
March 2025 Report
The Chicago Business Barometer™, produced with MNI advanced 2.1 points to 47.6 in March. This is the third consecutive monthly gain, taking the index to its highest level since November 2023, though it remains in contractionary territory for the sixteenth successive month.
The increase was largely driven by a rise in Production, with smaller increases in Employment, Order Backlogs and New Orders also contributing whilst Supplier Deliveries declined.
Production increased 8.8 points to the highest since December 2023, taking it into expansionary territory for the first time since June 2024.
New Orders saw a minor 0.4 point rise, with the subindex last higher than this in November 2023.
Employment lifted 0.9 points, only a marginal improvement from January 2025 which had recorded the lowest level since June 2020.
Order Backlogs progressed by 0.7 points, remaining the highest since September 2024.
Supplier Deliveries dipped 2.0 points.
Inventories fell 6.5 points to the lowest level since March 2020.
Prices Paid edged down a marginal 0.4 points, keeping the reading the second highest print since August 2022. No respondents reported lower prices for the second consecutive month.