MNI Indicators: Chicago Business Barometer™ - Advances To 47.1 In July

Date 31/07/2025

July 2025 Report

The Chicago Business Barometer™ produced with MNI advanced 6.7 points to 47.1 in July. This was the largest increase in thirteen months, bringing the index to the highest since March 2025. However, the index has still been below 50 for twenty consecutive months.

  • The increase was driven by a sharp rise in New Orders and Order Backlogs. Meanwhile, Production, Employment and Supplier Deliveries saw small decreases. 
  • New Orders expanded 14.6 points, the ninth largest increase on record. The index is now at its highest since May 2022. 
  • Order backlogs rose 12.9 points, more than unwinding the declines seen in May and June. 
  • Production softened 1.2 points to the lowest level since January 2025. 
  • Employment idled 0.4 points. The index has now been below 50 for twenty consecutive months.
  • Supplier deliveries fell 0.2 points. The index has been above 50 since February 2025. 
  • Prices paid reversed 8.3 points, fully unwinding June’s rise. For the fifth month in six, no respondents reported lower prices paid. 
  • Inventories increased 4.5 points. 
  • The survey ran from July 1 to July 14.
