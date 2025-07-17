Amman Stock Exchange Weekly Summary

The average daily trading volume for the period 13/07 – 17/07 reached JD (11.6) million compared to JD (12.4) million for the last week, a decrease of (6.3%). The total trading volume during the week reached JD(58.1) million compared to JD (62.0) million during the last week. Trading a total of (33.2) million shares through (18147) transactions.

Financial led the trading with JD(31.07) million or (53.52%) of the total trading volume. The Industrial followed with a JD(14.31) million or (24.64%). Finally, the Services with a JD(12.68) million representing(21.84%) of the total trading volume.

The shares price index closed at (2876.5) points, compared to (2843.5) points for the last week, an increase of (1.16%). The Financial index increased by (0.98%), the Industrial index increased by (4.9%), and the Services index decreased by (1.41%).

The shares of (122) companies were traded, the shares prices of (53) companies rose, and the shares prices of (45) declined.

The top five gainers during the week were, the Alentkaeya For Investment&realestate Development Company Plc by (21.95%), Arab Phoenix Holdings by (16.67%), Al-tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Plc by (16.07%), Al Sanabel International For Islamic Investments(holding) Plc. Co. by (11.11%), and Specialized Trading & Investment by (10.28%).

The top five losers were, the Al-bilad Securities And Investment by (9.09%), Injaz For Development & Projects by (7.69%), Jordan Masaken For Land & Industrial Development Projects by (7.53%), Int'l Arabian Development And Investment Trading Co. by (7.14%), and Jordan Poultry Processing & Marketing by (6.90%).

Note: The list of the top five gainers or losers may include companies whose reference prices have been adjusted due to actions executed during the summary period. Therefore, the appearance of such companies does not necessarily reflect an actual change in their stock prices.