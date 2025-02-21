MKS PAMP Visits The Shanghai Gold Exchange

On February 17, 2025, James Emmett, CEO of MKS PAMP, visited the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) and met with Chairman Yu Wenjian.

Chairman Yu presented the recent developments in the SGE market and his vision for its future. He noted that SGE will be always committed to its market-oriented, rule-based and international development strategy. He expected deeper international cooperation with MKS PAMP and other market participants to promote the high-quality development of China’s precious metals market and achieve mutual benefit and win-win outcomes with the global market.



James Emmett stated that MKS PAMP has always valued the Chinese market and considers SGE one of its key strategic partners. He emphasized that MKS PAMP will continue to participate in SGE’s various businesses and contribute to expanding the exchange’s global presence.