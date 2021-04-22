MIT Economics Professor Daron Acemoglu to Receive CME Group-MSRI Prize in Innovative Quantitative Applications - Panel Of Leading Economists To Discuss Perils And Promise Of Big Data

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and the
Past CME Group-MSRI Prize winners have included distinguished luminaries in economics and mathematics. Seven out of 14 past recipients have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. A complete list of past recipients is available at msri.org.
The CME Group-MSRI Prize recognizes individuals who contribute original concepts in mathematical, statistical or computational methods for the study of markets' behavior and global economics. Acemoglu's work spans a wide range of areas, including political economy, economic development, economic growth, inequality, labor economics, and economics of networks.
"It's a tremendous honor for me to accept this prize," said Acemoglu. The list of past awardees is illustrious and inspiring, and a little bit of humbling of course. It's a privilege to join their ranks. It is particularly meaningful for me since I have aspired throughout my career to use mathematical and statistical tools in order to answer questions that are important for our society and economy."
Acemoglu is the author of five books, including Why Nations Fail: Power, Prosperity, and Poverty, and The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty
Acemoglu earned a bachelor's degree in economics at the
"We are pleased to recognize Professor
"
The virtual event honoring Acemoglu will feature presentations focused on topics related to big data, including the intersection of artificial intelligence and economics including business decision-making, finance, labor market implications, and more. Several distinguished economists and academics will be participating in the program, including:
-
E. Glen Weyl– Political Economist and Social Technologist, Microsoft Research
-
Pascual Restrepo– Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Boston University
- Maryam Farboodi – Jon D. Gruber Career Development Professor; and, Assistant Professor,
Sloan School of Management, MIT
-
Joshua Gans– Jeffrey S. Skoll Chairof Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and, Professor of Strategic Management, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto
Members of the media can attend the virtual seminar where