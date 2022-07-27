Mirae Asset Global Investments Launches APAC High-Dividend ETF Tracking Solactive Index

In the current scenario of an uncertain financial environment amid rising inflation rates, ongoing Covid-19, and geopolitical conflicts, investors have been increasingly looking into stocks of companies that pay higher dividends to shareholders. Those can offer both additional income, as well as capital gains with stock price appreciation on the back of proven and robust businesses. Moreover, many of them belong to sectors that exhibit defensive characteristics and can be a valuable alternative in economic downturns. In this framework, Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited launches the Global X Asia Pacific High Dividend Yield ETF (Stock Code: 3116) that follows the Solactive Asia Pacific High Dividend Yield Index, providing exposure to high and stable yielding stocks from the Asia-Pacific market. The ETF was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on 27 July 2022.

Based on the Solactive GBS Global Markets Asia Pacific All Cap Index as parent universe, the Solactive Asia Pacific High Dividend Yield Index includes a broad selection of high-income shares from the Pan-Asian market across seven jurisdictions: Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Under a set of strict liquidity rules, to further ensure diversification, it achieves a comprehensive representation of sectors and countries, with a maximum weight of 35 per cent assigned to each one of them.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer of Solactive, commented: “A mix of high-dividend companies can be an attractive way to diversify a portfolio with long-established and healthy businesses. Also, through the focus on income, investors can benefit from the additional flexibility provided by higher cashflows. We are very excited to expand our successful partnership with Mirae Asset Hong Kong further, and, with our shared spirit for innovation, we look forward to jointly bringing additional core and tactical solutions to Hong Kong investors.”

Jung Ho RHEE, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said: “The Asia Pacific area has continuously provided the greatest levels of dividend yields in comparison to other regions throughout the world, owing to its corporates’ excellent foundations and substantial cash balances. [1]The Global X Asia Pacific High Dividend Yield ETF seeks to capitalize on this region’s vast income possibility at a time when investors need to safeguard their portfolios from increasing inflation. We are delighted to continue to drive product innovation with Solactive to effectively fulfil our investors’ diverse investment needs.”

[1] Source: Bloomberg, Mirae Asset, May 2017 to May 2022.