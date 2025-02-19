Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Minutes Of The Federal Open Market Committee, January 28-29, 2025

Date 19/02/2025

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on January 28–29, 2025.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

The minutes can be viewed on the Board’s website.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
January 28–29, 2025: HTML | PDF

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg