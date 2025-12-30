Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Minutes Of The Federal Open Market Committee, December 9–10, 2025

Date 30/12/2025

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on December 9–10, 2025.

The minutes for each regularly scheduled meeting of the Committee are generally published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. The descriptions of economic and financial conditions contained in these minutes are based solely on the information that was available to the Committee at the time of the meeting.

The minutes can be viewed on the Board’s website.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
December 9-10, 2025: HTML | PDF

