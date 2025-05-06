Michael P. Lyons Assumes Leadership Of Fiserv As Chief Executive Officer

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that Michael P. Lyons has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. Lyons assumed the position upon the confirmation of Frank Bisignano, Fiserv’s prior CEO, as Commissioner of the Social Security Administration. Lyons also joins the Fiserv Board of Directors.

“For more than 40 years, Fiserv has been a transformative force in financial technology driven by innovation and deep commitment to delivering best-in-class technology, value-added advice and service to our clients,” said Lyons. “I am proud to lead an organization that provides exceptional solutions to financial institutions, merchants, and communities of all sizes while driving growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Concurrently, Doyle R. Simons, previously the Lead Independent Director of Fiserv, has become non-executive Chairman of the Board. “I am honored to take the role of Chairman,” said Simons. “On behalf of the Fiserv Board of Directors, I want to thank Frank for his outstanding leadership, vision, and drive over the past five years, positioning Fiserv as the preeminent fintech in our industry. Together with my fellow board members, we look forward to working with Mike and the entire management team as they continue to drive growth, innovation, and industry leadership.”